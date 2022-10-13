Concordium (CCD) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Concordium (CCD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $55.13 million and approximately $802,453.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,341,499,432 coins and its circulating supply is 4,779,675,001 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Concordium has a current supply of 11,341,499,432 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Concordium is 0.01180069 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $634,892.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.concordium.com.”

