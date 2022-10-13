ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.16.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 243,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

