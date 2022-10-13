Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Lessened by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.53.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $226.60. 31,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,520. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.28.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.