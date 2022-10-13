Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,758,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,886,544 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.36. The stock had a trading volume of 85,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,616. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.87. The company has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

