Cronos (CRO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.16 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $43.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00081191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00059098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001434 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cronos (CRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cronos has a current supply of 30,263,013,692 with 25,263,013,692 in circulation. The last known price of Cronos is 0.10068098 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $20,845,319.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto.com/en/chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

