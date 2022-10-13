Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $17.11 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $73.09. 849,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,642. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

