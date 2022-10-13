Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 124,983 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.32. 460,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,995,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

