Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 29,426 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.16.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $6.22 on Thursday, hitting $122.52. 262,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

