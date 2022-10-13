CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 141797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

CUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

