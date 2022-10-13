CV SHOTS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.67 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $45.67 million and $260.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01697491 USD and is down -10.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $389.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

