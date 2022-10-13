Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.05

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 1041897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank raised Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Danone Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

