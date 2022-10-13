Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock to €11.80. The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.41) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Trading Down 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.