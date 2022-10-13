Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.36 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.36 or 0.00022469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $56.36 million and approximately $192,590.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,388.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00264480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00118770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00736480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.02 or 0.00562276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00258186 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,936,877 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero (DERO) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DERO through the process of mining. Dero has a current supply of 18,400,000 with 12,934,745 in circulation. The last known price of Dero is 3.99241223 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $45,388.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dero.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

