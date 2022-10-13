Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 360,576 shares of company stock worth $120,470,572 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.50. 64,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,380. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

