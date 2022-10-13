Elrond (EGLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $91.72 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $53.60 or 0.00276114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,553,195 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond (EGLD) is a cryptocurrency . Elrond has a current supply of 23,016,298 with 23,549,000.63773767 in circulation. The last known price of Elrond is 53.33011359 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $50,691,132.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elrond.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

