Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.93 and last traded at $63.23. 20,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 319,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Endava by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after buying an additional 296,204 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.