Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.93 and last traded at $63.23. 20,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 319,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.
DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.
Endava Trading Up 4.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.29.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
