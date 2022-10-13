Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Capitalization Tops $426.96 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $426.96 million and approximately $36.07 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Enjin Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Enjin Coin is 0.41801464 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $15,742,016.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enjin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

