Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the September 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANUY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FANUY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 583,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,887. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

