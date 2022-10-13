Fellaz One Day Trading Volume Tops $363,481.00 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $363,481.00 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00011146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fellaz has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fellaz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.20 or 0.27284540 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz (FLZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fellaz has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fellaz is 2.24422414 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $336,780.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fellaz.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fellaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fellaz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.