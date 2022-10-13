Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Down 97.2% in September

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,939,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fernhill Trading Down 16.4 %

Fernhill stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,899,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,893. Fernhill has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.01.

Get Fernhill alerts:

About Fernhill

(Get Rating)

See Also

Fernhill Corp, a Web3 holding company, focuses on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi, and the Metaverse. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fernhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fernhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.