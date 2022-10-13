First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.71

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 238949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.12.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 69,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 50.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth $747,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

