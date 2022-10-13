First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Up 126.2% in September

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 749.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 74,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 866,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 340,613 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE FDEU traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 97,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,715. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

