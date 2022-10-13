First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 434.0% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 70,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 792,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $3,301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQEW traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.01. 145,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,244. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $121.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

