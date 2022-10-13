First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 91.9% in September

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the September 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,278. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

