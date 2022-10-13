First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 91.9% in September

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the September 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,278. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
