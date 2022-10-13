Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 134,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 945,629 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $57.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Five9 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.75.

Insider Activity

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Five9 by 254.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Five9 by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

