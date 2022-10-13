FlatQube Trading 7% Lower This Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $55.33 million and approximately $39,266.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00019083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.90373721 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,340.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

