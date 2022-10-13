Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 342.3% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($51.02) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,560. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

