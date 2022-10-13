Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 86.7% in September

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

Shares of GLPEY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 127,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.70. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

