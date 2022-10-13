GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 804.9% in September

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 804.9% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 34,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.84.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.