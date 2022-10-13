GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 804.9% in September

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 804.9% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 34,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $967,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $861,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 85,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 41.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 222,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.