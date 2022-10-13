Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 131 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.36 on Thursday, reaching $396.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,637. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.00.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

