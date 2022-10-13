Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 418.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,039,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,394,000 after acquiring an additional 839,247 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,297,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 348,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,456,000 after buying an additional 269,946 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

FAF stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

