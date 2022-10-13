Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $6,181,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE OKE traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 54,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

