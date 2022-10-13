Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $55.89. 60,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,180.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

