Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 7.3 %

GOODO stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. 7,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.

