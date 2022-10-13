Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

GAIN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 158,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.41. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 91.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GAIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.