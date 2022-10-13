Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $10,020.00

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as £100.20 ($121.07) and last traded at GBX 488.30 ($5.90), with a volume of 23889613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486.10 ($5.87).

GLEN has been the subject of several research reports. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 601.54 ($7.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 482.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.34 billion and a PE ratio of 465.05.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

