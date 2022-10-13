Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $89.37. 498,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006,598. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

