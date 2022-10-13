Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1,050.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.8% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.97. The stock had a trading volume of 436,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.