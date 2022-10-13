Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.2% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. 2,040,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,050,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

