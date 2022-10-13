Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $10.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $510.90. The company had a trading volume of 66,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,322. The stock has a market cap of $200.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $496.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

