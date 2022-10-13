Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 75,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.15 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

