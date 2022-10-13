GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,820 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.74% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,717.27 ($20.75).

GSK traded down GBX 27.80 ($0.34) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,331 ($16.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,911,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.21. The firm has a market cap of £54.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,167.54. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,666.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

