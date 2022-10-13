Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Guangdong Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

GGDVY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.57. 2,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. Guangdong Investment has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $73.11.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Guangdong Investment

GGDVY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC raised Guangdong Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

