Head to Head Survey: ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and SAB Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,483.65 -$9.16 million ($0.99) -3.18 SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 0.54 -$17.15 million N/A N/A

ZIVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZIVO Bioscience and SAB Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ZIVO Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of 9.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,112.12%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A -171.86% -109.78% SAB Biotherapeutics N/A -101.28% -33.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

