HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

LOW stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.73. The company had a trading volume of 183,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

