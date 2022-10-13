HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,413 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 10.5% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 94,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,829. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

