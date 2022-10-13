HI (HI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. HI has a total market capitalization of $140.00 million and $1.28 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002883 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.05090538 USD and is up 12.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,486,473.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

