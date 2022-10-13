High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% annually over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
PCF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,105. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $9.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.