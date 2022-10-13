High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% annually over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

PCF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,105. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

