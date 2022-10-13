Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 900

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,030.29 ($12.45).
HSX traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 853.80 ($10.32). The stock had a trading volume of 655,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,122. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 901.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 921.26. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,940.45.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
