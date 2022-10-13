Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the September 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 184.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,137.80.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Stock Performance

HCXLF stock remained flat at $10.58 during trading on Thursday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.